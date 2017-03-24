Sound of the Underground: London Tube Signs Against Terrorism

London underground billboards typically display information updates for passengers. However after the attack that took away lives of several people and injured dozens more — London tube signs communicated a different type of message.
At one London station a poem by Russell Sivey reads: "We Are Infinite One together holding true Unity so embraced."
💔 Hard to write today. #Westminster #RIP #LondonIsOpen #LAS #LFB #metpolice #BTP #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/YVMiSwqXpu— Tower Hill Station (@towerhilltube) March 23, 2017
Very poignant words at #Tooting Bec tube today. #LoveLondon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6h65dx9ws4— Tooting About (@TootingAbout) March 23, 2017
Oval Station in south London proclaimed that the city of London would not be afraid but would stand tall. When you are at your weakest, this is when you are strong.
Thursday 23rd March Thought Of The Day From Oval Station #IAmLondon #wearenotafraid #Ilovelondon pic.twitter.com/Jouvwb6JvG— Oval Tube Station (@Oval_station) March 23, 2017
One London underground station displayed a message from Helen Keller, an American author, political activist, and lecturer, who was the first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. It stated that despite the worlds sufferings, it was also a place where many had overcome and endured the greatest of hardships.
QotD from Helen Keller "Although The World is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming suffering." #WeAreNotAfraid #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/AEspoAJP03— Jonathan&Colleagues (@piccadilly_west) March 23, 2017
The defiant reaction of the London underground bears significance, since it was only 12 years ago that three tube stations were targeted by terrorists in July 2005 bombings.
