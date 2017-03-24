Sound of the Underground: London Tube Signs Against Terrorism

London underground billboards typically display information updates for passengers. However after the attack that took away lives of several people and injured dozens more — London tube signs communicated a different type of message.

At one London station a poem by Russell Sivey reads: "We Are Infinite One together holding true Unity so embraced."

#WeAreNotAfraid Хотите узнать что думают лондонцы сегодня? Читайте стихи дня в станциях лондонского метро. Понятнее будет. A post shared by Ben Tavener (@ben.tavener) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

At Tower Hill tube station, one message mentioned the power of living in adverse circumstances and how this can yield much fruit.

Tooting Bec station told the world "United we stand and divided we fall." A message of togetherness, power and resilience.