Beijing Park Uses Face Scanners to Thwart Toilet Paper Pilferers

Tiantan Park, home to the iconic Temple of Heaven, is now home to six high-tech dispensers that mete out toilet paper only after conducting a facial scan, The Beijing News reported Sunday.
Tourists now must allow the machine to scan their faces before dispensing a 60-centimeter serving of toilet paper. The software will deny the same person toilet paper within nine minutes of their first scan.
Average daily consumption of toilet paper at one of the public toilets reduced from 20 to four rolls in the program's first three days, park employees said.
However, the system has its rough spots. Some park visitors have already complained the dispensers do not work.
The whole process takes about 30 seconds, an eternity for someone enduring a bathroom emergency.
The trial will last for six months, according to a park attendant.
This article originally appeared on the Global Times website
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That is something new, last year when I was in Beijing in public toilets did not see neither dispensers nor toilet paper but a lots of brown finger strikes on the walls. That is another face China can and will offer to visitors who venture outside tourist dedicated areas. Why use paper as you cannot take it with you once used, use finger and clean it wit small piece of paper. I have been shown how to do it and I just could not believe it my eyes.My wife nearly had a hearth attack after laughing so much despite being horribly disgusting it was funny as well.
