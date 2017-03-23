Register
14:03 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Toilet paper

    Beijing Park Uses Face Scanners to Thwart Toilet Paper Pilferers

    © Flickr/ Dean Hochman
    Society
    Get short URL
    15910

    A landmark park in Beijing is using face recognition software to wipe out toilet paper theft from its bathrooms once and for all.

    Tiantan Park, home to the iconic Temple of Heaven, is now home to six high-tech dispensers that mete out toilet paper only after conducting a facial scan, The Beijing News reported Sunday.

    A woman wearing a mask walks out of the toilets. Hong Kong (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ
    Blast in Public Toilet Kills One, Injures Seven in Northwest China
    The pilot program kicked off recently after authorities faced an increasing number of local residents raiding the park's restrooms for toilet paper.

    Tourists now must allow the machine to scan their faces before dispensing a 60-centimeter serving of toilet paper. The software will deny the same person toilet paper within nine minutes of their first scan.

    Average daily consumption of toilet paper at one of the public toilets reduced from 20 to four rolls in the program's first three days, park employees said.

    However, the system has its rough spots. Some park visitors have already complained the dispensers do not work.

    The whole process takes about 30 seconds, an eternity for someone enduring a bathroom emergency.

    The trial will last for six months, according to a park attendant.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

    Related:

    Japanese Company to Roll Out App That Finds Nearest Unoccupied Toilet
    Snakes in the Toilet No Big Deal in Thailand
    Only in Japan: Smartphone Toilet Paper Appears in Tokyo Airport
    After 'Toilet Locator', Google Hopes to Reap #Demonetization Bonanza in India
    Tags:
    toilet paper, toilet, park, China, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      That is something new, last year when I was in Beijing in public toilets did not see neither dispensers nor toilet paper but a lots of brown finger strikes on the walls. That is another face China can and will offer to visitors who venture outside tourist dedicated areas. Why use paper as you cannot take it with you once used, use finger and clean it wit small piece of paper. I have been shown how to do it and I just could not believe it my eyes.My wife nearly had a hearth attack after laughing so much despite being horribly disgusting it was funny as well.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok