'Ten Track Commandments': Choose Your Favorite Notorious B.I.G. Hit

Fellow rap artist and music mogul P. Diddy has requested that we honor the slain rapper by marking the anniversary with an Instagram call for fans to recite their favorite Notorious B.I.G. tunes.

Born as Christopher Wallace on May 21, 1972 in Brooklyn, New York, Biggie Smalls, also known as Notorious B.I.G., started experimenting with music as a teenager and, not long after, befriended Sean "Puffy" Combs, also known as P. Diddy.

His 1994 debut album, Ready to Die, was a smash hit.

Biggie was killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

WARNING: Some songs may contain explicit content.