Register
16:24 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Businesswoman

    Putting Your Best Face Forward: Professionals Opt for Botox to Express Less

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11420

    According to a UK cosmetic doctor, high-powered professionals are opting for Botox injections in order to make their faces appear emotionless at work.

    A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for plastic surgery clinic at a subway station in Seoul on March 26, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    The Vogue of Plastic Surgery: Exploring the Unhealthy Obsession With Beauty
    Dr. Tijion Esho, a London-based cosmetic doctor and expert in aesthetic medicine, has said that professionals in highly pressured and powerful roles in the UK are seeking non-surgical treatment to ensure they maintain a calm and slick look in their working lives. 

    Dr. Esho says the professionals likely to opt for this look tend to be lawyers, bankers and psychiatrists. 

    The Botox they use, also dubbed Protox, is common among people who have a "hyper-expressive face" and what to still appear at ease, according to Dr. Esho.

    ​"Over time I've noticed a new wave of patients who are pursuing Botox to give them reduced or minimal expression. I've seen a particular trend in professions such as law and banking, where patients in these careers feel that they will be taken more seriously," Dr. Esho said in a recent interview.

    In one case, a New York-based plastic surgeon reportedly described how her friend, who is a psychiatrist, got Botox as she struggled to appear non-judgmental while her clients spoke, a key requirement of the profession.

    ​"My friend, who is a psychiatrist, said she spends so much time while patients are talking to her trying to not contract [her facial] muscles, so as to not appear judgmental, that she barely hears what they're saying," Dr. Dara Liotta said in a recent interview.

    Youth
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Fountain of Youth Breakthrough? UK Scientists Discover Anti-Aging Protein
    Another reason why people are resorting to non-surgical treatments is in a bid to appear more strong. Female professionals who opt for Botox have said, according to experts, that they want to have a more masculine look to counter the stereotype that all women are emotional. 

    There are however health reasons behind using Botox, many people opt for this type of treatment in order to stop sweating. Again, this physical sign could indicate nervousness, a trait that most professionals would prefer not to have. 

    "I have some people come in who are in the public eye and have the sweaty brow or sweaty forehead and they want it just for that reason," dermatologist Dr. Roy G. Geronemus said in a recent interview. 

    "They're embarrassed because it shows that they're nervous," Dr. Geronemus added.

    Although the number of plastic surgery procedures in the UK dropped by 40 percent following the Brexit referendum, non-surgical interventions such as facial injections have become increasingly popular. 

    Related:

    On Everybody's Lips: More Nordic Women Seek Genital Surgery to Look Sharp
    Fantastic Plastic Surgery: Iran is the Best Place to Go Under the Knife
    The Vogue of Plastic Surgery: Exploring the Unhealthy Obsession With Beauty
    Tags:
    bankers, plastic surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, work, professional, stress, lawyers, surgery, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok