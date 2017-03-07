Fearless Toddler Snake Charmer Takes Internet by Storm (PHOTOS)

Tony and Brooke Harrison are professional snake catchers. They regularly come in contact with the reptiles and have exposed their son to them as well.

The child reacts calmly to the reptiles and plays with them like with his ordinary toys.

Jensen on the job

The little boy can hang out not just with the tiny snakes, but also even with a large python. So probably no one dares to mess around with him in his kindergarten!