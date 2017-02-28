Nobel Committee to Issue Number of Peace Prize Nominees by Week's End

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The Norwegian Nobel Committee plans to present the number of candidates for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize by the end of the week, a committee spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"It is planned that the number of the candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize will be issued by this week's end," the spokesperson said.
In accordance with the regulations of the Nobel Foundations, the names of the nominees must remain secret until at least 50 years after the prize has been awarded.
The Nobel Peace Prizes was first awarded in 1901. This is the only Nobel Prize awarded in Oslo, not in Stockholm. The awarding ceremony takes place every year on the same date – on December 10, a date of Alfred Nobel's death.
