Register
07:06 GMT +326 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Spacesuit engineers demonstrate how four crew members would be arranged for launch inside the Orion spacecraft, using a mockup of the vehicle at Johnson Space Center. Astronauts will board Orion for a first crewed flight in 2021, and NASA hopes send humans to Mars in Orion in the 2030s

    NASA Considering Adding Crew to Maiden Flight of New Megarocket

    © Flickr/ NASA Orion Spacecraft
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 195 0 0

    NASA is considering making the first flight of its new megarocket a manned trip.

    A study on the feasibility of adding a crew to the mission is now underway and is being led by William Gerstenmaier, associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate in Washington, NASA reports. 

    NASA logo.
    © Flickr/ Mat Hampson
    NASA Plans Test of Recovery Techniques for Orion Spacecraft - US National Guard

    The assessment will assume a launch with two crew members in mid-2019. It is due to be completed by early spring.

    "Our priority is to ensure the safe and effective execution of all our planned exploration missions with the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket," said Gerstenmaier. "This is an assessment and not a decision, as the primary mission for EM-1 remains an uncrewed flight test."

    EM-1 stands for Exploration Mission-1, when the Orion spacecraft, carried by the SLS, will travel thousands of miles beyond the moon over the course of about a three-week mission.

    NASA says the results of the test will not conflict with its work schedules for the first two missions planned for the new system. However, if it is found to be possible to take a crew on the first mission, it may switch from the original EM-1 mission plan to its EM-2 plan, which would have the new spacecraft would circle the Earth twice, test firing its engines, and then return.

    Work is well underway at the Kennedy Space Center to build the assembly apparatus and testing infrastructure for the ground-breaking spacecraft.

    On February 23, the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, an independent safety panel formed after the Apollo 1 fire that killed three during testing 50 years ago, told NASA needs a very good reason to put astronauts on the initial flight, because of the additional risk, Physics.org reports.

    Related:

    NASA: Seven Earth-Sized Exoplanets Orbiting Nearby Star Discovered
    NASA Competition Finds Best Way to Poop in a Space Suit
    NASA Mulls Adding Crew to Orion Spaceship on First Launch With New US Rocket
    Tags:
    Space Launch System, spacecraft, Orion, Kennedy Space Center, United States, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok