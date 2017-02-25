Register
23:31 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Hitler's Personal Phone

    Nein! German Expert Says Hitler's Phone a Fake

    © Alexander Historical Auctions
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11250

    "Hitler's telephone," which sold for more than $240,000 at auction last week, is a fake, a German expert says. The phone has raised eyebrows among antiques specialists.

    The phone, engraved with swastikas, eagles and, of course, Adolph Hitler's name, "is clearly a fake," head of Collections at the Frankfurt Museum for Communication Frank Gnegel told Frankfurt's daily, the Frankfurter Allgemeine. 

    Adolf Hitler's Personal Presentation Telephone
    © Alexander Historical Auctions
    Adolf Hitler's Most Lethal 'Weapon' Available for $300K

    Gnegel points to oddities in the phone's construction and quality in making his claim.

    "The actual telephone was manufactured by Siemens & Halske, but the handset comes from an English telephone," he noted — but such phones were never produced this way. "It must have been assembled later in England."

    The auction house that sold the phone, Alexander Historical Auctions, said that a subsidiary of Siemens in the UK that worked closely with the company's German headquarters until the outbreak of war had designed the receiver.

    "Why should a company in Great Britain construct an earpiece for Hitler before the war?" Gnegel asks. "Siemens would certainly have built a new telephone for Hitler. "

    The peeling red paint is another clue. "Siemens would have built a proper example from dyed plastic, instead of unprofessionally painting over a black telephone. Everything to do with Hitler was produced in a high-quality fashion; why should an engraving be simply be painted over?"

    The phone's rotary dial is also suspect, the expert said: Hitler would have been hand-connected to his subordinates through a telephone exchange.

    DW points out that Gnegel is the chief of one of the most important collections of telephone history in Europe.

    Different editions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf are on display at the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Balk
    Hitler's Mein Kampf Becomes Surprise Bestseller in Germany

    Gnegel is not the only expert casting doubts on the authenticity of the phone. The Telephone Museum, an American non-profit, had several pointed questions for the auction house on Facebook

    Dutch telephone restorer and blogger Arwin Schaddelee has also raised questions, issues of quality among them. "The engraving of the name is unevenly done, with the D particularly deformed. Certainly not the quality you would expect for the Führer," he wrote in a blog post earlier this month. 

    Related:

    Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf
    Hitler's Mein Kampf Planned Release in France a Bad Idea as 'It Is Full of Hate'
    'Temptation' to Read Something Prohibited Behind Success of Hitler's Mein Kampf
    Tags:
    hoax, fake, telephone, phone, Siemens, Adolph Hitler, Arwin Schaddelee, Frank Gnegel, Frankfurt, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok