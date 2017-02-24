March Cover of New Yorker Magazine to Feature Putin, Cyrillic Script

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the magazine, the new cover by Barry Blitt is a remix of its first ever 1925 cover by Rea Irvin, which featured a drawing of a gentleman looking closely at a lepidopteran.

Обложка свежего The New Yorker. Не шутка. pic.twitter.com/ZDpiDqpvJr — Stanislav Apetyan (@politrash) 24 февраля 2017 г. The new cover of New Yorker magazine. It's not a joke.

​The magazine has also released an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 presidential elections.

On January 6, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report saying US intelligence agencies had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, but did not offer any evidence.

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich Time Magazine Names US President-Elect Trump Person of the Year

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied allegations that it had helped sway the US voters in Trump's favor, calling these accusations absurd. Trump has also denounced the allegations.

While a number of Western media questioned Trump's alleged ties with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in late January that it would be a mistake for Western analysts to believe Trump was anything but "an American man — the president of the United States."

During his election campaign Trump repeatedly expressed willingness to work closer with Russia and voiced regret over the current state of the Moscow-Washington relationship.