March Cover of New Yorker Magazine to Feature Putin, Cyrillic Script

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the magazine, the new cover by Barry Blitt is a remix of its first ever 1925 cover by Rea Irvin, which featured a drawing of a gentleman looking closely at a lepidopteran.
Обложка свежего The New Yorker. Не шутка. pic.twitter.com/ZDpiDqpvJr
— Stanislav Apetyan (@politrash) 24 февраля 2017 г.
The new cover of New Yorker magazine. It's not a joke.
The magazine has also released an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 presidential elections.
On January 6, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report saying US intelligence agencies had a high degree of confidence that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, but did not offer any evidence.
While a number of Western media questioned Trump's alleged ties with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in late January that it would be a mistake for Western analysts to believe Trump was anything but "an American man — the president of the United States."
During his election campaign Trump repeatedly expressed willingness to work closer with Russia and voiced regret over the current state of the Moscow-Washington relationship.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ohh a semi-extinct Anglophile master-of-the-universe moth.
AnomicDust