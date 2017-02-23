Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 19) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Moscow Celebrates Defender of Fatherland Day With Fireworks Show

Russia, as well as Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, celebrate Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday, a holiday marking the day in 1918 when the Red Army began its first draft.

The holiday is primarily a day to honor war veterans and those who serve in the military, but over the years "the defender" has come to stand for more than a soldier and the holiday is now also widely considered to be dedicated to men, just as March 8th is dedicated to women. Usually, women give small presents to their male relatives, friends, husbands and co-workers.

In Russia, the Defender of the Fatherland Day is a government holiday, with fireworks and concerts organized across the country.