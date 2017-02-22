Register
19:41 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Caution Radiation

    The Sun Never Shines on Russia: UK Press Pins European Radiation Spike on Moscow

    © Flickr/ Mad House Photography
    Society
    Get short URL
    224105

    Apparently unsatisfied with exposing the nefarious actions of the seemingly omnipresent and omnipotent ‘Russian hackers’, stalwart British journalists are now trying to put the blame for the recent radiation spike in Europe on those pesky Russians.

    This Nov. 1, 2013 photo shows rows of chambers holding intermediate-level radioactive waste in shallow pits at the Bruce Power nuclear complex near Kincardine, Ontario.
    © AP Photo/ John Flesher
    Elevated Radiation Detected Throughout Europe, but Culprit Unknown
    Earlier this year a spike in radiation levels was detected in several European countries as scientists have detected traces of radioactive isotope Iodine-131 in Norway, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, France and Spain.

    It should be noted that the quantities of the isotope detected, while apparently anomalous, are too low to pose any threat to people or the environment.

    And while the exact cause of this radiation spike remains unclear at this point, the inquisitive journalists at the Sun have apparently decided that it might’ve been caused by, who else, Russia.

    Noting that the isotope might’ve been released due to an accident at some nuclear reactor or possibly at a medical facility where it is used to treat hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer, they have apparently deemed these possibilities too mundane and instead turned their attention to more ‘exciting’ sources like Russian nuclear submarines or even Russian nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in Arctic.

    "Many point to the radiation spike as "proof" the Russians have restarted nuclear weapons testing at Novaya Zemlya near the Arctic. Others point to the lack of recorded seismic activity to cast doubt on the claims. However, the deployment of the WC-135 to the UK seems to add weight to the test theory," the newspaper states, without bothering to provide any specifics about the aforementioned sources.

    It appears that the event which fueled the theories about the alleged Russian ‘radioactive’ involvement was the deployment of US Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix – a special purpose aircraft designed to detect and identify nuclear explosions by collecting atmospheric samples – to the UK. And according to some unnamed sources cited by the Sun, the aircraft was apparently tasked with investigating this recent radiation spike.

    "And some respected websites claim there are growing fears within military circles that Russia has been testing its nuclear might ahead of a future conflict," the Sun warns.

    Interestingly enough, the only 'respected website' that the newspaper has provided a link to, The Aviationist, calls the possibility of a Russian nuclear test being responsible for the Iodine-131 release as "unlikely" due to "the ability to detect nuke tests through satellites and seismic detectors."

    Related:

    Record Radiation Aborts Robot Mission Inside Fukushima Reactor
    Feds Killed Massive Study That Could Link Nuclear Reactors and Cancer Risks
    Tags:
    tests, source, level, radiation, isotopes, nuclear, Russia, United Kingdom, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Of course Chernobyl has now moved from Banderistan to Russia !
    • Reply
      md74
      they never heard about the ukrainian power plants who now work on uncompatible american fuel, instead of the usual Russian?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok