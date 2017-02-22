The Sun Never Shines on Russia: UK Press Pins European Radiation Spike on Moscow

© AP Photo/ John Flesher Elevated Radiation Detected Throughout Europe, but Culprit Unknown

Earlier this year a spike in radiation levels was detected in several European countries as scientists have detected traces of radioactive isotope Iodine-131 in Norway, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, France and Spain.

It should be noted that the quantities of the isotope detected, while apparently anomalous, are too low to pose any threat to people or the environment.

And while the exact cause of this radiation spike remains unclear at this point, the inquisitive journalists at the Sun have apparently decided that it might’ve been caused by, who else, Russia.

Noting that the isotope might’ve been released due to an accident at some nuclear reactor or possibly at a medical facility where it is used to treat hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer, they have apparently deemed these possibilities too mundane and instead turned their attention to more ‘exciting’ sources like Russian nuclear submarines or even Russian nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in Arctic.

"Many point to the radiation spike as "proof" the Russians have restarted nuclear weapons testing at Novaya Zemlya near the Arctic. Others point to the lack of recorded seismic activity to cast doubt on the claims. However, the deployment of the WC-135 to the UK seems to add weight to the test theory," the newspaper states, without bothering to provide any specifics about the aforementioned sources.

It appears that the event which fueled the theories about the alleged Russian ‘radioactive’ involvement was the deployment of US Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix – a special purpose aircraft designed to detect and identify nuclear explosions by collecting atmospheric samples – to the UK. And according to some unnamed sources cited by the Sun, the aircraft was apparently tasked with investigating this recent radiation spike.

"And some respected websites claim there are growing fears within military circles that Russia has been testing its nuclear might ahead of a future conflict," the Sun warns.

Interestingly enough, the only 'respected website' that the newspaper has provided a link to, The Aviationist, calls the possibility of a Russian nuclear test being responsible for the Iodine-131 release as "unlikely" due to "the ability to detect nuke tests through satellites and seismic detectors."