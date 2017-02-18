Iraqi Youth Hold Solidarity Marathon From Baghdad to Mosul (VIDEO)

Upon reaching Mosul, the team performed some exercises in the midst of the ruins of destroyed houses. The head of the team and coordinator of the “Baghdad Marathon for Peace” Ahmed Alaa spoke to Sputnik about this event.

"There were 7 girls and 9 boys who took part in the race. We left from Baghdad to bring a message of peace to the liberated Mosul. Citizens of Mosul want to live in peace, so our team decided to build bridges to restore those relations, which were destroyed by the Daesh terrorists,” Alaa said.

He further said that the young Iraqis believe that restoration of peaceful life in the liberated areas is not possible without spreading of non-violence and a culture of peace. It is up to the citizens whether to accept it or not after the military liberates towns and cities.

The race started in Baghdad. However, the distance from Baghdad to Erbil was covered on a military helicopter which helped the team save their energy.

“The hardest stage of the race was from Erbil to Mosul because the road was very bad over there due to the potholes which were created following the hostilities,” Alaa said.

Daesh terrorists from western Mosul tried to sabotage the event by bombing the runners but were prevented by the Iraqi army.

Residents of Mosul, both adults and children, responded enthusiastically to this movement. Some children joined the group and ran with them side by side.