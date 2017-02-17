Register
18:21 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Science fiction

    Secret Agents on Jupiter: Why Did the CIA Hire a Legendary Psychic?

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    1425 0 0

    Newly released archives from the CIA, containing some 13 million pages of declassified documents suggest in addition to tracking UFO sightings, in the early 70s, American intelligence agents via the legendary psychic Ingo Swann tried to find out what was happening on the planet Jupiter.

    UFO
    © Flickr/ IBiAFoddoAbbarad
    From Tibet to Nepal: CIA Declassifies Files on UFO Sightings Over Himalayas
    The Stargate Project was the code name for a secret US Army unit established in 1978 at Fort Meade, Maryland, by the Defense Intelligence Agency [DIA] and SRI International [a California contractor] to investigate the potential for psychic phenomena in military and domestic intelligence applications.

    Ingo Douglas Swann was the man behind the Stargate project. He was a claimed psychic, artist, and author known for being the co-creator, along with Russell Targ and Harold Puthoff, of “remote viewing.”

    Ingo Swann
    © Photo: Youtube/ ChemTrailsMN
    Ingo Swann

    The idea of controlled remote viewing was a process in which viewers could view a location given nothing but its geographical coordinates, and was developed and tested by Puthoff and Targ with CIA funding.

    The recently released 13 page document on the official CIA website talks about one such session with Swann in which he reportedly transferred his consciousness to the planet Jupiter.

    The experiment was controlled by Harold Puthoff and according to the account, during the experiment; Swann using the power of his thought visited the distant planet. The experiment was dated April 27, 1973.

    According to Swann in the space to the right of the room he could see Jupiter, remotely located many millions of miles away.

    AN EXPERIMENTAL PSYCHIC PROBE OF THE PLANET JUPITER
    © Photo: CIA
    AN EXPERIMENTAL PSYCHIC PROBE OF THE PLANET JUPITER

    He could see how it was shining with a blinding light. He could look at it from all directions of his mind's eye. At first, everything was seen in miniature and then everything was suddenly expanded.

    “These visions are inside me, then outside. There is a yellow cast to space and seeming dark objects show through it. Can they be other moons of contrasting colors or densities? The impressions come to me that there are 17, some yet undiscovered by earth scientists, much closer to Jupiter, and the feeling also comes that some of them have been and are being spawned by the conclusive, volcanic action in the interior..,” Swann said, according to the document.

    The psychic also “saw” rings around Jupiter, but, he said that they were not as noticeable as that of Saturn.

    Later, in 1979, the space probe Voyager confirmed the existence of the Jovian ring system; however, the hypothesis of its existence was put forward by the Soviet astronomer Sergey Vsehsvatskiy in 1960’s.

    Perhaps, it was Swann who earlier provided the CIA with information regarding ancient civilizations on Mars.

    The Stargate project was launched in the 1970 after the CIA stated that the Soviet Union reportedly spent up to 60 million rubles a year on research into Psychotronics.

    This conclusion was made by the CIA based on the book published by two journalists from Canada, Sheila Ostrander and Lynn Schroeder, who visited the Soviet Union in the early 1970s. The authors continue to publish books on parapsychology even today.

    After nearly three decades the CIA concluded that the Stargate program did not give any tangible results and suspected its leaders of fitting the data of various experiments to its objectives.

    Later on, it became known that Harold Puthoff, who, according to his own statements also had the skill of “remote viewing,” reached it after achieving the highest OT VII enlightenment rank in the Church of Scientology.

    Another member of this church was no other that Ingo Swann, who for his cooperation with Scientology was expelled from the American Association of Parapsychologists [ASPR] in 1972.

    Some intelligence experts argued that the actions of Puthoff and Swann were part of the so-called “Operation Snow White” by the Church of Scientology, which intended to introduce 5,000 agents to a variety of government agencies, including into the ranks of the US armed forces.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    WikiLeaks: CIA Hacked All Major French Parties Before 2012 Presidential Election
    From Tibet to Nepal: CIA Declassifies Files on UFO Sightings Over Himalayas
    WaPo Strikes Again: Reinstating CIA ‘Black Sites’ Was Fake News
    CIA's Forecast to Come True if North Korea Conducts at Least Five ICBM Tests
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Gives Some Advice to 'Dear CIA'
    Tags:
    psychics, scientology, project, classified documents, Jupiter, research, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Every species of consciousness-altering cult is a potential instrument of geopolitical power. Most likely CIA were investigating whether famous psychics had anything compared to magicians and mentalists. Exploring the exiting new frontier of gullibility like Derren Brown does.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok