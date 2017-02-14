Register
00:55 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Gavel

    Canadian Man on Trial for Buying Child Sex Doll

    © Flickr/ Joe Gratz
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 1001

    The arrest of a Canadian man for purchasing a child sex doll has sparked a debate between law enforcement and psychiatrists over whether or not the doll constitutes child pornography.

    In 2013, Kenneth Harrisson, a 51-year-old electrician from St. John's, ordered the doll from a Japanese sex doll manufacturer. The doll was flagged by Canada Border Services Agency, who informed the police. They arrested Harrisson and charged him with possession of child pornography, delivering something obscene through the mail, attempting to smuggle contraband into Canada, and possession of contraband. Harrisson's trial began January 2017.

    The doll has not been taken out of the box it was shipped in. According to Newfoundland police, the box contains "a prepubescent female doll, made of a foam-like consistency, that stands at 130 cm, approximately four-foot-two. It comes with clothes and other optional accessories. Some of those accessories could be and can be used for sexual gratification purposes."

    Harrisson, who has never been charged before, made a brief statement regarding his arrest. "I do not condone child abuse in any way, shape or form. Any child abuse should be reported immediately to the proper authorities," he wrote. He has pled not guilty to the charges. 

    Retired Canadian police officer Bill Malone, who worked countless child pornography cases in his career, believes that the doll consists of child pornography. Peter Collins, a University of Toronto forensic psychiatrist who was summoned as an expert witness at the trial, concurs.

    Keyboard
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Busted Pedophile Ring Stirs Debate in Sweden

    "If [Harrisson] ordered the sex doll… in my expert professional opinion, he likely has an erotic attraction to prepubescent children," Collins wrote in a letter that was read to the court.

    Collins continued to write that pedophiles who are at-risk-offenders "can become incited by the imagery, satiated by the imagery or act out when they are experiencing stress in their life. For this reason, "the possession of a sex doll is just another form depicting a child for a sexual purpose and therefore would meet the criteria of child pornography."

    Dr. James Cantor, a clinical psychologist out of Toronto, does not believe that the dummy constitutes child pornography. 

    Cantor emphasizes that pedophilia is a mental disorder, not a crime. Only acting upon those urges constitutes criminal activity. While possession of a sexual photograph depicting a child would constitute a crime, that is because photographing the child likely caused them harm.

    Terror children
    © Flickr/ Ren Rebadomia
    Busted! Politicians, Police Caught in Huge Norwegian Pedophile Ring

    Since a drawing or story about a child in a sexual situation would not be illegal, Cantor argues, neither should be a mannequin. "There is no actual person. It is a piece of latex. So, if there is no victim where is there, exactly, a harm being committed?"

    The obvious argument would be that the dummy could normalize children as sexual beings in the minds of pedophiles, making them more likely to target an actual child. Cantor, who has extensively studied pedophiles, says there is no evidence of such a link.

    In fact, he claims the opposite- that the doll could help a pedophile control their urges. If the doll can help "keep their sex drive under control, and avoiding long kinds of therapy, lifelong use of medications… then that is a basic social benefit."

    "We want these people to come in and get therapy. We want to help these people, but by stigmatizing them so strongly, we've just driven them underground," said Cantor. "We just have pedophiles out in society completely unsupervised and completely unsupported by anybody. If anything, we might be making the situation worse."

    Pakistani rights activists carry placards as they shout slogans during a protest against a child sex abuse scandal in Islamabad on August 10, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ Aamir QURESHI
    Pakistanis Outraged as Police Fail to Act on Huge Pedophile Ring

    In Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, similar arrests for possession of a child sex doll have been made recently. Most countries have purposefully vague wording for their laws of what constitutes child pornography. The Canadian Criminal Code defines pornography as being a "depiction, for a sexual purpose, of a sexual organ or the anal region of a person under the age of eighteen years."

    Harrisson's trial will continue into March. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to as many as seven years in prison.

    Tags:
    arrest, Child Pornography, pedophilia, Canadian Border Service Agency, Newfoundland, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok