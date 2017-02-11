Russian Cosmonaut Captures Construction of Crimean Bridge from ISS (PHOTO)

“The scale of the construction of the century is impressive even from space,” Novitsky wrote under the photograph.

Удалось сделать фото строящегося Крымского моста через Керченский пролив. Масштабы стройки века впечатляют даже из космоса! #мкс #мкс50 #космос #space #крымскиймост #керченскийпролив Фото опубликовано Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) Фев 9 2017 в 11:43 PST

This week, the constructors have started erecting arches of the bridge which are 45 meters high. The bridge will include a highway with four lanes of traffic, as well as a two-track railway. The length of the crossing will be about 19 kilometers (11.8 miles).

A bridge crossing the Kerch Strait to connect the Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was proposed by the Russia government to be constructed by 2018-2020.

Crimea, Russia's historical southern region, seceded from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014.

In August 2014, the Russian government approved the Federal Targeted Program Social and Economic Development for Crimea and Sevastopol until 2020, allocating 681 billion rubles ($10.6 billion).

The program aims to dynamically develop transport and social infrastructure, as well as improve the quality of people’s lives in the region.

