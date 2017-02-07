Register
14:09 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony of documents following their talks in Beijing

    Half of Russians Consider China Moscow's Strategic, Economic Partner

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10810

    Russians largely consider China to be a friendly state, a poll shows.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of Russians who consider China as Russia’s strategic and economic partner has risen by 16 percent in over a decade to 50 percent, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed.

    "Unlike 10 years ago, today Russians are more friendly toward China and there are almost no fears related to it. It is connected, first and foremost, with the deterioration of relations with the West, and in this situation China proved itself a reliable partner," VTsIOM Director General Valery Fedorov said in a statement.

    Almost 30 percent of Russians believe China is a friendly state, while 10 percent see it as an economic and political rival, according to the survey results. About 37 percent think China will remain Russia’s partner in the coming decades. Only 14 percent of the respondents suppose China will become a dangerous neighbor while two percent think it will become an enemy.

    At the same time, the respondents did not overlook China’s reported missile deployment on the border with Russia. The poll revealed that while 18 percent suggested Russia should reciprocate, 16 percent urged being on alert. Diplomatic settlement of the issue was suggested by five percent, while figuring out a reason for the Chinese actions by four percent. A total of 24 percent of respondents said there was no need to react.

    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin: Xi Jinping is 'Very Good Friend and Reliable Partner'
    Amid increasing tensions between China and the United States, 53 percent of Russians stand for upholding neutrality, rather than for supporting one of the parties. The results of the study showed that supporting China and developing ties with both countries without meddling in the conflict was considered possible by 29 percent of Russians. A total of four percent suggested open support for China, while six percent believe the support for the United States should be maintained.

    Russia has made a pivot to Asia and boosted cooperation with China after the West imposed sanctions against Russia for its alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict and "annexation" of Crimea. The Russian-Chinese relations are developing in various spheres, including aviation, space, atomic energy, transport, insurance, education.

    The survey was conducted on January 28-29, among 1,200 people.

    Related:

    Russian, Chinese Scientists Team Up to Unravel the Mysteries of Earthquakes
    Chinese Couple Kicks Off Round-the-World Trip in Russia
    China Boosting Nuclear Capabilities, Narrowing Gap With US, Russia
    US Survey on Wiping Out Russian, Chinese Leaders Ploy for Pentagon Funding
    Tags:
    poll, VTsIOM, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok