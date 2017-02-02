Register
00:56 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A fully functioning solid gold toilet, made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is going into public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York

    Canadian Mint Worker Who Smuggled $140,000 of Gold in Rectum Headed to Prison

    © AFP 2016/ William EDWARDS
    Society
    Get short URL
    131270

    A former employee of the Royal Canadian Mint who smuggled nearly 200,000 Canadian dollars (CAD) worth of gold out of the facility inside his rectum has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, and must pay a fine equal to the worth of the gold he stole.

    Leston Lawrence, a 35-year-old living in Ottawa, worked at the mint purifying gold and turning it into standardized forms called "pucks." He was found to have smuggled 22 gold pucks weighing between 192-264 grams. Each puck was worth between 6,800-9,500 CAD ($5,200-7,300). 

    Of the 22 pucks, Lawrence laundered 17 through Ottawa Gold Buyers, pocketing some 130,000 CAD in profit. With that money, he purchased a vacation home in Jamaica and a boat in Florida.

    But the real winners were Ottawa Gold Buyers, as the pucks they purchased were estimated to be worth 190,000 CAD, according to the mint.

    There is no video or eyewitness evidence of Lawrence's crimes. His scheme ended after a bank employee grew suspicious of a 15,200 CAD check cashed by Lawrence in February 2015, and alerted authorities.

    Gold
    © Photo: Pixabay
    French Police Searching for Thieves Stealing 154 Pounds of Gold

    Police discovered four gold pucks in Lawrence's safety deposit box, along with latex gloves and Vaseline. According to Lawrence's defense attorney Gary Barnes, the pucks are "about the diameter of an Oreo cookie, and about two-and-a-half times as thick."

    Lawrence has three years after his release from prison to pay the 190,000 CAD fine. If not, he faces an additional 30 months of incarceration. 

    During Lawrence's hearing, crown prosecutor David Friesen cited the accused's lack of remorse and repeated offenses, in asking for a harsher punishment of 36 months. 

    Attorney Barnes argued for 18 months, on the grounds that Lawrence lost his job for his crime and that the facility's lax security made it easy for him to smuggle it out. Barnes also argued that Lawrence should only have to pay 130,000 CAD in fines, the amount he received.

    Police officers investigate near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Issei Kato
    Fake Policemen Steal $5Mln Worth of Gold in Broad Daylight in Japan

    The judge, serendipitously-named Ontario Justice Peter Doody, sided with the prosecution in a decision that even Barnes admitted was "difficult to quibble with what [Judge Doody] had to say." 

    The case attracted mainstream media attention, with Lawrence as the inevitable butt of the joke. Most famously, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert parodied the James Bond film "Goldfinger" with Lawrence as "Goldsphincter."

    The Royal Canadian Mint has announced intentions to improve their security in the wake of the crime: "upgrades to our facility's security checkpoint and screening process; upgrades to our camera system to high definition which provides real-time monitoring capability in all areas of the mint; and working closely with CATSA [Canadian Air Transport Security Authority] to establish more robust scanning training of our employees."

    The mint did not comment as to whether or not employees will now face rectal-cavity searches.

    Related:

    Indian Officials Apprehend Two 'Innovative' Gold Smugglers at Delhi Airport
    US Treasury Bonds, Gold Surge During Trump's Inaugural Speech
    Crimea Museums Appeal Amsterdam Court Ruling to Pass Scythian Gold to Kiev
    Midas No Longer Needed: 'Pay As You Go' Gold Launched by Britain's Royal Mint
    Worker Trying to Reimburse $165k of Gold Smuggled From Mint in His Rectum
    Tags:
    imprisonment, sentence, theft, gold, Royal Canadian Mint, Leston Lawrence, Ontario, Ottawa, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok