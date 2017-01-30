China Intends to Conduct 2 Mars Missions, 1 Jupiter Probe

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)According to the Xinhua news agency, Wu confirmed that the first Mars mission would take place by 2020. The second probe to Mars would be aimed at taking samples and exploring the planet's structure and environment, he added.

On December 27, Chinese State Council Information Office (SCIO) said China was planning to conduct the first orbiting and roving exploration of Mars by 2020.

