Register
18:20 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    United Kingdom children poverty

    Poverty Killing 1 in 5 Children in 'One of the Richest Countries in the World'

    © Flickr/ Neil Moralee
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10531

    More women smoke during pregnancy in the UK than in any other European country. Smoking while pregnant increases the likelihood of death, disability and disease in the unborn child, according to a new report which reveals women with the worst health, are the poorest.

    The majority of women who smoke while they are pregnant are teenagers living in the poorest parts of the UK, according to State of Child Health report published by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) which reveals that one in five children in Britain are living in abject poverty.

    In Scotland, more than a quarter of all mothers admitted to smoking after they had a baby. 

    Nearly half of all children living in the poorest parts of England are also classed as overweight or obese, this can lead to health complications in later life including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

    The report, which offers a grim snapshot of society in Britain gets even grimmer.

    "There is a strong association between deprivation and the risk of death throughout childhood, with children in deprived areas more likely to die."

    Included in the report is the prediction that the number of children living in poverty in the UK will rise above the current level of one in five. One of the report's 'key messages' is to urgently introduce strategies to reduce poverty "and to mitigate its impact on child health outcomes."

    "All professionals caring for children should advocate for and support policies that reduce child poverty" and "Governments must introduce comprehensive programs to reduce child poverty," the report states.

    Professor Neena Modi, president of the RCPCH said: "Children living in the most deprived areas are much more likely to be in poor health, be overweight or obese, suffer from asthma, have poorly managed diabetes, experience mental health problems an die early."

    "The UK is one of the richest countries in the world; we can and must do better, for the sake for each individual, and that of the nation as a whole," Professor Modi said.

    Meanwhile Lord John Bird, founder and CEO of Big Issue magazine, and an individual who has had coalface experience of poverty and government policy told Sputnik in an interview commemorating the Big Issue's birthday, that there was little "political will" to do anything about poverty in Britain.

    Lord Bird, said that his job in the House of Lords was to "dismantle poverty" but finds the political parties and the political will to do anything about poverty, "too short-term and too small minded."

    "We need an intellectual climate to drive poverty out," Lord Bird said, "we need a cradle to the grave philosophy to dismantle poverty but we haven't moved on intellectually from the 12th century."

    The report published by the RCPCH has been hailed as a "landmark" publication, bringing data together for the first time on list of measures of child health, from obesity to breastfeeding, diabetes to death.

    And while it might make for gloomy reading, the RCPCH says the data provides an "across the board" snapshot of child health and well-being in the UK. 

    Related:

    UK's May Accused of Rolling Back Promise to Fight Child Poverty
    Over 25% of Children in UK Live in Poverty - Charity
    UK Housing Crisis 'Single Most Important Driver of Poverty,' IEA Finds
    'Blitz' on Poverty or Bulldozing Welfare? UK PM Wants 'Sink' Estates Gone
    Tags:
    death, smoking, welfare, well-being, child, children, poverty, John Bird, Great Britain, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok