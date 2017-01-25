Register
18:04 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A businesswoman

    No Heels, No Make-Up, No Problem? UK Women Battle Sexist Workplace Dress Codes

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 8322

    Sexist employee practices are on the rise, according to new research released on Wednesday. Employers in the UK are telling female workers that they must have plunging necklines and wear high heels. One black female employee was denied a job at the Harrods department store in London because she refused to wear a wig.

    The stories documented in the UK parliament investigation were told by female employees, they include accounts of employers requesting that women wear revealing outfits and that they reapply make-up.

    These experiences were unearthed by a UK parliamentary report High Heels and Workplace Dress Codes into the case of a British woman who was sacked for not wearing high heels to work. 

    A 27-year-old London receptionist Nicola Thorp arrived at the offices of the finance company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) only to be told she had to wear shoes with a "2-4 inch heel." When she refused and complained, she was sent home without pay. 

    After the incident a petition was launched to "Make it illegal for a company require women to wear high heels at work." The petition has been signed by more than 150,000 people in support of Ms. Thorp and her campaign for equality at work.

    Sam Smethers, chief executive of Fawcett, a UK charity for women's rights and equality, said that any practice that objectifies women has no place in society:

    ​"Sexist dress codes which objectify women and make them feel excluded have no place in modern workplaces. Employers need to focus on what drives productivity and enables their staff to feel part of a team. It isn't a pair of high heels."

    The UK parliamentary report also share the story of a black woman who applied for a job at Harrods, the luxurious department store in London, was turned down for a job and told she needed to straighten her kinky hair, wear a wig or add hair extensions.

    These practices deployed by Harrods are not new and have been going on for years, an anonymous source said.

    "When I worked at Harrods, I would have to wear full make-up before I even arrived. The agency that employed me for the job said that there is no option for me to apply make-up once I'm on store premises. I had to arrive ready," the source told Sputnik. 

    Harrods christmas lights, London
    © Photo: Rex Features
    Harrods christmas lights, London

    "The female employees had to wear high heels and they had to be a certain height, around 2-4 inches. You are standing all day, for around eight hours. Your back is killing you at the end of the day," the anonymous source added.

    The source also believes she was hired simply because of the way she looked. The agency that employed her also managed recruitment for Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and many London boutiques. However, because Harrods is popular among shoppers from Middle East, the source believes she was simply employed because she looked like she was from the region.  

    "The lady looked at me and she placed me in Harrods right away. And I think the reason why she did it is because I look like I may be from the Middle East," the anonymous source told Sputnik.

    'Men Don't Complain'

    Women are not alone in their struggle, men are also forced to adhere to dress codes. The UK Houses of Parliament has a strict dress code and this has been outlined by some critics, who believe that this investigation by the UK government is an overreaction. UK news presenter and TV host, Piers Morgan, has stated that male MPs have to adhere to a strict dress code and they do not complain.

    The government investigations into sexist work practices was led by the Petitions Committee, working jointly with the Women and Equalities Committee.

    "We heard from hundreds of women who told us about the pain and long-term damage caused by wearing high heels for long periods in the workplace, as well as from women who had been required to dye their hair blonde, to wear revealing outfits and to constantly reapply make-up."

    As a result of the investigation, the government pointed out that the existing law is clear and that the dress code that prompted this petition is already unlawful. Nevertheless, discriminatory dress codes are often practised in the UK, remaining literally quite a painful issue. 

    Related:

    New OSCE Parliament Head Hopes to Fight Sexism, Review Youth Policy
    Bernie Sanders Ready to Work With Trump, but Warns Against Racism, Sexism
    These Shoes Were Made for Walking: Entrepreneur Develops Painless High Heels
    One Hundred Years of High Heels Fashion
    Tags:
    sexist, hair, hair straightener, high heels, employees, dress code, work conditions, report, discrimination, equality, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok