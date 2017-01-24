Register
20:49 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Savings

    One in Five Working Brits Think They Couldn't Afford Retirement, Survey Reveals

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 3940

    Working for a living is hardly a choice and very few people are lucky enough to have one. However, even when one retires from the working world and reaches an age when one can finally rest, they still have to maintain an income that will allow them to live a relatively comfortable life.

    A survey by peer-to-peer lending platform Lending Works of 1,500 non-retired adults in the UK found that at least one in five of those who have yet to retire do not have a healthy outlook on the future and believe that they will never be financially secure enough to retire. 

    ​This view is the highest in the 34-44 year old category, with 24 percent of people seeing themselves as being financially secure enough to retire.

    The retirement outlook is also the bleakest in the West Midlands region of the UK, where 27 percent feel comfortable with retirement, compared to 19 percent in London. This difference could be down to the fact that there is higher unemployment rates in the West Midlands compared to those in London.

    Nuclear worker
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Some 16k UK Nuclear Workers to Be Balloted on Strike Actions Over Pension Cuts

    ​So what's the reason behind why people feel they will not be able to retire comfortably?

    The survey states that the main cause is that people simply cannot afford to not continue working. With mortgages, bills to pay and little interest being made on savings, plus rising costs, saving for a blissful retirement seems like a distant dream.

    34 percent of non-retired adults have not saved anything towards their retirement and out of women and men, females are worse, with 41 percent of women not saving towards their retirement, compared to 26 percent of men.

    Another interesting find the survey exposes is the link between social media and those who do save for a rainy day.

    According to the poll, over 50 percent of respondents who use LinkedIn, were found to contribute 3 percent of their salary or more to their pension each month. One of the reasons behind this could be that the site is used by professionals, job seekers and businesses, therefore its users have more of a natural interest to invest in a pension.

    At least 32 percent of those who use Facebook and Twitter were also found to contribute to their pension each month; however, this number drops to 29 percent for Google+ users.

    So, When to Retire?

    Teenagers and those in their twenties can expect to work to the age of 70, at least as the state pension age rises to cope with an ageing population.

    The UK state pension age is already rising, but the ages are yet to be set in stone.

    Some proposed changes over the next few decades are waiting approval and beyond that, the age will be linked to an average anticipated lifespan. A review of UK pensions will take place in May 2017 and will outline recommendations on what the new retirement age should be.

    ​"It is clear from this research that many Brits are quite pessimistic when it comes to the future," Nicholas Harding, CEO and co-founder of Lending Works said.

    "It is also particularly concerning to see how many people aren't planning adequately for their retirement, although it is perhaps somewhat understandable given the slow economic recovery and poor returns on savings currently available. But, with a growing number of alternatives to the established avenues for saving, there are still many ways in which consumers can get on top of things, and thus leave themselves in good shape by the time they reach traditional retirement age," Harding said. 

    Retirement was once known as something all could look forward to, especially when working for most of one's adult life. However, with the retirement rising, having a healthy pot of money at the end of a working life seems a little too distant and unattainable in the current British economic climate. 

    Related:

    'Early Retirement': US Abandoning Its Role as World Policeman
    Some 16k UK Nuclear Workers to Be Balloted on Strike Actions Over Pension Cuts
    Have You Heard About the Retirement Income Gap?
    No Rest for the Bored: Elderly Swedes Continue Working After Retirement
    China Eyes Raising Retirement Age in 2022
    Tags:
    retirement, pension cuts, pension reform, retirement age, employment, savings, mortgage, survey, budget, society, economy, UK Department for Work and Pensions, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok