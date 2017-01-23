Dallas Jumbotron Operator Joins New Administration in Creative Crowd Counts

Hours after White House spokesman Sean Spicer claimed Trump's inauguration was watched by "the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period," despite both crowd estimates and Nielson television ratings that demonstrated otherwise, the Dallas Stars Jumbotron operator apparently decided what was good for the White House was good for the rink.

During a hockey game against the Washington Capitals at the American Airlines Center, he judged the assembled spectators to be a huge number. Huge. Unbelievable.

— Kate Morrison (@unlikelyfanatic) January 22, 2017

The stadium only holds 20,000, SportsDay notes. But why let a little thing like reality get in the way?