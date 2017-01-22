No Arrests at Massive DC Protests - Even Trump Approves

Washington, DC Homeland Security Director Christopher Geldart confirmed that no arrests had been made, despite packed streets and crowds that more than doubled the event's initial estimate.

The day before, more than 200 were arrested during demonstrations against Trump's inauguration. (Most will be charged with felony rioting.)

Geldart told AP that DC's police performed "outstandingly."

"They knew when we had those who were trying to destroy things and those who were trying to peacefully protest."

Geldart also said he believes the crowd at the Women's March on Washington was actually greater than the 500,000 organizers finally estimated, making it one of the largest demonstrations in the history of the US capital.

The only bigger rallies in recent history were the Million Man March of 1995, which drew more than 800,000 to advocate for minority issues and racial equality; the 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation, which drew 1 million; and the 2004 March for Women's Rights, which may have seen 1.1 million in the streets to protest limiting abortion access.

Even Trump, whose surrogates scoffed at the demonstrators, expressed his approval.