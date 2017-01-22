Register
23:42 GMT +322 January 2017
    Demonstrators arrive on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017

    No Arrests at Massive DC Protests - Even Trump Approves

    © AP Photo/ Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
    Society
    434260

    More than half a million people took to the DC streets to march against new US President Donald Trump yesterday, and none of them were arrested.

    Washington, DC Homeland Security Director Christopher Geldart confirmed that no arrests had been made, despite packed streets and crowds that more than doubled the event's initial estimate.

    Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Women’s Marches In Solidarity With Washington DC Spread Globally

    The day before, more than 200 were arrested during demonstrations against Trump's inauguration. (Most will be charged with felony rioting.)

    Geldart told AP that DC's police performed "outstandingly."

    "They knew when we had those who were trying to destroy things and those who were trying to peacefully protest."

    Geldart also said he believes the crowd at the Women's March on Washington was actually greater than the 500,000 organizers finally estimated, making it one of the largest demonstrations in the history of the US capital.

    The only bigger rallies in recent history were the Million Man March of 1995, which drew more than 800,000 to advocate for minority issues and racial equality; the 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation, which drew 1 million; and the 2004 March for Women's Rights, which may have seen 1.1 million in the streets to protest limiting abortion access.

    Even Trump, whose surrogates scoffed at the demonstrators, expressed his approval. 

     

      marcanhalt
      "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."
    • Reply
      michael
      now they've had their quiet tantrum can they get back to leading productive lives?
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, Not if they don't take their prescribed lithium they won't, Michael. It looked to me that many of them missed their dosage on the way to D.C., too. They looked too passive to me. Or maybe the passive-aggressives will come later, because the crowd was the ones on the luddes?
