17:38 GMT +322 January 2017
    Alec Baldwin plays Donald Trump on SNL. Screengrab.

    Baldwin Brothers Brawl, Stephen Tells Alec to Retire the Trump Impression

    © Photo: YouTube/ Saturday Night Live
    Society
    338651

    Actor and Donald Trump supporter Stephen Baldwin told the New York Post that it's time for his big brother Alec to retire his Donald Trump impression, saying that it was hurting the country.

    Stephen Baldwin told the Post that his brother's impression was "funny, but the timing of it is no longer funny," adding that now is not the time to mock the new president.

    The actor emphasized that many Americans "quietly voted" for Trump because they believed in him, and that the president should be given the "opportunity to succeed and unite the country."

    U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Bourg
    Trump's Press Secretary Slams 'Shameful and Wrong' Reports on Inaugural Crowd
    Alec Baldwin, whose impression of the president has caused an uproar and brought in tens of millions of hits to the comedy program's YouTube channel, skipped out on Saturday night's live recording, despite promising to return to the role following Trump's inauguration on Friday. 

    On Friday night, Baldwin channeled Trump, sans the wig and makeup, at a protest in New York City, flanked by other Hollywood stars. He praised the estimated 20,000-strong crowd at the event, saying that the city's residents have shown that "New Yorkers never lay down."

    Baldwin began impersonating Trump during SNL's coverage of the 2016 presidential election, presenting an exaggerated version of first candidate, then President Trump. The show has highlighted Trump's gaffes, flubs and flaws, and covered many scandals, from his 'grab em' by the p***y' comments to allegations that he is a 'Russian agent'.

    Despite the impression's popularity and acclaim from critics, Trump supporters and President Trump himself have criticized it in the past. Trump has repeatedly said that his main gripe with the impression is that is "totally biased," "one-sided" and "always a complete hit job."

    A comedy institution in the US, SNL has been known for lampooning American politicians since its debut in 1975. However, critics of Baldwin's Trump impression have complained that it goes overboard, turning what is supposed to be an exaggeration and lampoonery into outright mockery and derision.

      Trihalo42
      Just want to put things in perspective and point out that there are 320 million people in the United States. The media references to "hundreds of thousands" and "tens of millions" is actually a very small percentage of the total population. 32 million would be only 10% of the total pop. And also consider that media views don't all come from the U.S.
    • Reply
      RedBanner
      At least there seems to be one of the Baldwin brothers who has some common sense... and it's not Alec!
    • Reply
      support
      SNL has not had proper writing staff on board since 1985 or so. All the original staff of wordsmiths, not just the acting team, moved on to bigger and better things around that time. It is too bad but it happens with every human enterprise: the former stepping stone is now the final destination.

      Mockery, mimicry, slander and cant were also once avoided like the plague by comedy writers in favour of sharing & underscoring universal values with audiences. No more. Watching SNL is like visiting the monkey cage at the zoo: you know the monkeys will be throwing the brown stuff at you the moment they see you coming because they hate you even though you are not their jailer.

      It is past time for 1968 to be over. The soixante-huitards achieved nothing except running up a huge tab that less pointlessly adversarial people will have to pay down.
