Baldwin Brothers Brawl, Stephen Tells Alec to Retire the Trump Impression

Stephen Baldwin told the Post that his brother's impression was "funny, but the timing of it is no longer funny," adding that now is not the time to mock the new president.
The actor emphasized that many Americans "quietly voted" for Trump because they believed in him, and that the president should be given the "opportunity to succeed and unite the country."
On Friday night, Baldwin channeled Trump, sans the wig and makeup, at a protest in New York City, flanked by other Hollywood stars. He praised the estimated 20,000-strong crowd at the event, saying that the city's residents have shown that "New Yorkers never lay down."
Baldwin began impersonating Trump during SNL's coverage of the 2016 presidential election, presenting an exaggerated version of first candidate, then President Trump. The show has highlighted Trump's gaffes, flubs and flaws, and covered many scandals, from his 'grab em' by the p***y' comments to allegations that he is a 'Russian agent'.
Despite the impression's popularity and acclaim from critics, Trump supporters and President Trump himself have criticized it in the past. Trump has repeatedly said that his main gripe with the impression is that is "totally biased," "one-sided" and "always a complete hit job."
I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 ноября 2016 г.
.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 января 2017 г.
A comedy institution in the US, SNL has been known for lampooning American politicians since its debut in 1975. However, critics of Baldwin's Trump impression have complained that it goes overboard, turning what is supposed to be an exaggeration and lampoonery into outright mockery and derision.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just want to put things in perspective and point out that there are 320 million people in the United States. The media references to "hundreds of thousands" and "tens of millions" is actually a very small percentage of the total population. 32 million would be only 10% of the total pop. And also consider that media views don't all come from the U.S. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete At least there seems to be one of the Baldwin brothers who has some common sense... and it's not Alec! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete SNL has not had proper writing staff on board since 1985 or so. All the original staff of wordsmiths, not just the acting team, moved on to bigger and better things around that time. It is too bad but it happens with every human enterprise: the former stepping stone is now the final destination.
Mockery, mimicry, slander and cant were also once avoided like the plague by comedy writers in favour of sharing & underscoring universal values with audiences. No more. Watching SNL is like visiting the monkey cage at the zoo: you know the monkeys will be throwing the brown stuff at you the moment they see you coming because they hate you even though you are not their jailer.
It is past time for 1968 to be over. The soixante-huitards achieved nothing except running up a huge tab that less pointlessly adversarial people will have to pay down.