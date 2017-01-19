RT Needs Official Explanation of Reasons Behind Facebook Ban - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, RT said that Facebook had blocked it from posting content on the platform until Sunday evening.
"It is necessary to wait until an official answer from the organizations that blocked the corresponding broadcast," Zakharova said, calling the incident unacceptable.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Approximately 1 day 2.5 hours. Then, positive change in the US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, that reminds me of the hype around Obama and how he was going to save the world.
jas
Very worrisome that Facebook appears to be acting as a force for Obama policy against Russia, and not separate from government (DNC) influence.
