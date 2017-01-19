RT Facebook Ban Coinciding With Trump Inauguration Favors Rivals - Press Union

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, RT reported that its Facebook page had been blocked until January 21 from leaving posts containing videos, images and links because of copyright infringement claim and the ban would last until Saturday morning, effectively preventing RT from broadcasting Trump's inauguration on Facebook.

"In this case, the decision of [Facebook] administrators will result in RT losing a significant chunk of its viewership for Trump's inauguration, which, basically, gives an advantage to the Western broadcasters on FB," Shafir told RIA Novosti.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Fact Checking for Dummies: RT Teaches Its Critics a Few Things About Journalism

Shafir said that Facebook administrators could be "honestly mistaken" about RT's right to the content which triggered the ban, but "these selective mistakes regarding Russian Facebook users, including journalists, take place regularly."

According to the screenshots, uploaded by RT, Facebook was notified during RT's broadcast of outgoing US President Barack Obama's press conference that the stream contained content belonging to Nastoyashee Vremya TV channel.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!