A Look Into Putin, Obama and Trump’s Inauguration’s Menus

Sputnik takes a look at the luxurious meals that were served during the inauguration ceremonies of Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama and what will be served during the upcoming inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

© AFP 2016/ KAZUHIRO NOGI Best Advertising: Sake Recommended by Putin Sells Like Hotcakes in Japan

During the inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012, the presidential office did not disclose all the details of the reception menu, however, it did stress that the main principle of the menu would be, “reasonable sufficiency, solemnity of the moment and the presence of elements of the Russian national cuisine.”

However, in the application form for the contest which was hosted by the office months before the inauguration, the menu list included the following items.

Cold appetizers included baked mousse of pike, smoked salmon with spinach, scallops with vegetable pancakes and white mushroom sauce, smoked halibut with young lettuce leaves, trout with lemon and wheat germ.

Among the hot appetizers and main dishes was steak of sturgeon with stuffed small vegetables topped with champagne sauce and baked lamb with eggplant lasagna.

The traditional Russian desserts included warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce and assorted mini cakes.

As for the drinks, the menu listed freshly squeezed orange juice, cranberry juice with mint, vodka Kremlin, cognac Kremlin aged 10 years, Russian white wine Pinot Aligote Selection, Chateau le Grand Vostok, red wine Cabernet Saperavi, Chateau le Grand Vostok and a collection of Abrau-Durso champagne of 2008.

Across the Atlantic, Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2008 saw a lavish meal as well. The luncheon featured American winter dishes and included a stew of sea scallops, shrimp, lobster and black cod in a cream sauce, baked in a terrine covered with a puff pastry.

The president and his dignitaries were also served winter veg medley of asparagus, carrots, brussels sprouts and wax beans, topped with a juicy duck and pheasant.

For dessert, the Obama administration was served a cinnamon apple sponge cake. All of the above were washed down nicely with Californian wines.

And now for the upcoming Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony we present to you: Lobster!

The inaugural luncheon is set to take place inside the Capitol right after Trump takes the oath and delivers his first presidential address.

The meal will begin with Maine lobster and gulf shrimp, served with saffron sauce and peanut crumble, according to the inaugural committee.

The entrée will be Angus beef with a dark chocolate and juniper jus.

The dessert will include chocolate soufflé and cherry vanilla ice cream. The guests will get to sip two California wines and end the meal with champagne made in California.

Who’s hungry?