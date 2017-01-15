Register
    Oleg Novitskiy

    Russian Cosmonaut Aboard ISS Joins Instagram, Shows Life in Space (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Instagram/novitskiy_iss
    Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who is on board the International Space Station (ISS), just joined Instagram and now provides a peek into his life in space.

    The first post that he uploaded was devoted to his colleagues, astronauts Thomas Pesce and Shane Kimbrough, who for the second time since the beginning of this year have worked on the outside part of the ISS.

    “Just now Thomas and Shane completed walk into open space,” Novitsky wrote on his page.

    Similarly, the astronaut published six more photos. One photo shows the nano-satellites on board the ISS. Then there is a photo showing how Novitsky celebrated the Old New Year with his colleagues aboard the station.

    Currently, there are six people working at the station. Two American cosmonauts Robert Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson, three Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Andrei Borisenko and Oleg Novitsky and Frenchman Thomas Pesce.

     

    Вот так прямо с борта МКС запускают наноспутники))) #мкс #iss #космос

    Фото опубликовано Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) Янв 13 2017 в 12:34 PST

     

    The ISS is a joint international project, which involves 15 countries: Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, USA, France, Switzerland, Sweden and Japan.

