Human Rights Watch Calls Trump and European Populists Human Rights Threats

"Donald Trump's election as US president after a campaign fomenting hatred and intolerance, and the rising influence of political parties in Europe that reject universal rights, have put the postwar human rights system at risk," the nonprofit, nongovernmental organization said in announcing the new report on its website January 13.
The organization also cautions the world to be on guard against tyranny in the wake of populist victories.
The 687-page report covers human rights issues in more than 90 countries, but the US and Trump came in for specific mention in Roth's introductory essay, "The Dangerous Rise of Populism," where he argues that Trump rose to victory by using the "politics of intolerance."
"The rise of populism poses a profound threat to human rights," HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth said, as quoted on the organization's website. "Trump and various politicians in Europe seek power through appeals to racism, xenophobia, misogyny, and nativism. They all claim that the public accepts violations of human rights as supposedly necessary to secure jobs, avoid cultural change, or prevent terrorist attacks. In fact, disregard for human rights offers the likeliest route to tyranny."
In the report's section on the US, HRW says the soon-to-be US president embraces "policies that would cause tremendous harm to vulnerable communities, contravene the United States' core human rights obligations, or both."
Also highlighted were "strongman leaders in Russia, Turkey, the Philippines, and China" who the organization says have substituted their personal authority for accountable government and the rule of law.
On the other hand, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama were cited in the report as leaders who occasionally offered a "vigorous defense" against the "populist surge."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I think these human rights people have their heads screwed on backwards..the fact is it is the other way around. had we kept going in the obama clinton tradition we would have had no rights at all..beats me where these people get their brains from Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Weird how HRW thinks Marxism = democracy and populism = authoritarianism. Kind of backwards thinking. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Human Rights Watch can suck it. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Well the soros backed ngo has spoken! .... not for those who know the truth. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama runs torture camp in Cuba, Trump hasn't been sworn yet and HRW sees a "threat"? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Human rights." "Civil right," You cannot be a globalist without one. Thankfully, there are inclusions within certain Constitutions that protect its citizens from these pariah. Take for example, Article 18, Section 8, Clause 4 of the US'. We place sovereignty over the immigration of anyone. It goes as far back. Roth, as your own people know, to when Nebuchanezzar took the best, not everyone, back with him to Babylon. In your case, Roth, you want to sent the worst and call it "human rights." Want an example of how you work? Sixty percent of American prisons are on the east coast. Seventy percent of its population are immigrants. And we owe it all to "human rights".
tonyw247
jas
Mitach2002
Didn't hear a peep out of them while the terrorist American government and its baby killing military invaded nation after nation.
Hold onto your hat Human Rights Watch because the majority of the world is sick and tired of the status quo that spoon feeds the wealthy while having a big dump on the rest of mankind.
Change can come two ways, peacefully or with violence but change is coming.
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
gavrilo
wtf?
What do they see in Banderistan, Odesa, where Obama installed regime burned more than 100 Russian speaking citizens of former Ukraine?
marcanhalt