Register
19:43 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Dollars

    US Baby Boomers Earned 20% More Than Millenials, a Study Finds

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    14610

    Baby Boomers were much more financially secure than Millennials, a study has found.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US generation of young millennials earns less than the similar group of young people in 1989, while the youth’s net wealth has fallen by 56 percent, according to a report by US advocacy group for youth.

    "Baby Boomers were much more financially secure than Millennials when they were the same age. Boomers earned higher incomes, amassed greater assets, were more likely to own homes, and had greater net wealth when they were young adults than today’s young people," the report, released Friday by US advocacy group Young Invincibles, which analyzed data from the US Federal Reserve, read.

    According to the data presented in the report, the annual earnings of millennials dropped by 20 percent, from $50,910 in 1989 to $40,581 in 2013. The net worth (differences between total assets and total liabilities) dropped by 56 percent, from $25,035 in 1989 to $10,900 in 2013. The total assets of youth fell by 52 percent, from $61,277 in 1989 to $29,350 in 2013.

    Lakshmi Country's first Banking Robot, Makes Debut in Chennai
    © Photo: Youtube / Nyusu Hindi
    Named After Goddess of Wealth, India's First Banking Robot Debuts
    The report also detected racial inequality in median wealth that declined by a third since 1989. The wages between racial groups also differ, with every 1 dollar that young whites earn, African Americans earn 57 cents, while Latinos earn 64 cents.

    The higher education remains a best basis for financial security, despite the rising cost of a college education. The cost of public college education nearly tripled from $3,454 in 1989 to $9,410 in 2013.

    According to the report, the debts, caused by college and higher education, negatively influence the financial security of the young adults.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Boozing Babushkas: Britain's Baby Boomers Drink More Often than Teenagers
    Oxfam Charity Calls on UK Prime Minister to Close Wealth Gap
    British Ex-Finance Minister Blames Wealth Inequality on Loose Monetary Policies
    Tags:
    wealth, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      This type of article is NOT Russian propaganda, but self-hating Marxists who need to divide the people of the US in order to control them all. This is globalist propaganda. It puzzles me why Russia allows it. This is the sort of thing I hold Simonyan accountable for.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok