Microsoft Workers Sue Over PTSD Caused by Porn - Lawsuit

Not only the NSA and the FBI, but Microsoft as well is among those spying on you. At least two separate corporate departments — an Online Safety Team and a Digital Crimes Unit — browse through everything that users upload within the tech giant's suite of online tools, enjoying a ‘god-like' status. If a corporate snooper finds illegal content, the user is quickly banned and the infringement is reported to law enforcement.
All of this became widely known following the filing of a lawsuit, cited by the Daily Beast, by Henry Soto and Greg Blauert, two former Online Safety Team employees, who are demanding compensation for post-traumatic disorder that they experienced after years of viewing a wide variety of questionable content.
While spying on people is controversial enough, it should be noted that according to the lawsuit, members of the Online Safety Team were transferred from other departments involuntarily.
"[Soto] had trouble with sleep disturbance, nightmares… [he] suffered from an internal video screen in his head and could see disturbing images, he suffered from irritability, increased startle, anticipatory anxiety, and was easily distractible," the lawsuit reads. After viewing one particularly graphic video he began suffering auditory hallucinations.
But Soto chose to stay, as he reportedly felt he was doing an important job by reporting abusers. After he contacted his supervisors about mental conditions he was experiencing, however, the company refused to provide compensation. When more employees complain about emotional burnout, Microsoft invited them to something called the "Wellness Program," in which a counselor diagnosed employees with "compassion fatigue," a condition commonly found among doctors and emergency workers, but not a recognized mental disorder. The lawsuit states that the counselor was not competent to recognize the severe symptoms experienced by the workers.
They also reportedly told him that "limiting exposure to depictions, taking walks and smoking breaks, and redirection [of] his thoughts by playing video games would be sufficient to manage his symptoms," the lawsuit reads.
Blaubert was later penalized on a performance review for playing video games at work.
Both employees tried to convince their superiors to provide the team with a comprehensive mental health program. According to the lawsuit, some of their recommendations were made as early as 2007, but have remained ignored up to the present day. Remarkably, Microsoft does offer a comprehensive mental health plan for Soto and Blaubert's counterparts at the Digital Crimes Unit. However, the tech giant repeatedly refused to include the second department in the program, the lawsuit says.
Soto sought to return to Microsoft to work at another department, but was reportedly assigned to a department located right next to Online Safety Team, where former colleagues continued to address him on disturbing content. Blaubert also sought to return to the company after his medical leave, but demanded continued PTSD treatment and purposely limited his computer usage, to which company did not agree.
Eventually, both men left the company.
