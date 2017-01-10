Turkish Mall Turns Into Animal Shelter Due to Cold Weather (PHOTOS)

According to Turkish media, a shopping center in the area of Bakırköy, specializing primarily in the sale of food and textile products, opened its doors to homeless animals turning the center into a makeshift animal shelter.

​Turkish defender of animal rights Ece Öcal shared the news on his social media page and soon it was all over the internet.

“Homeless animals are in need of human kindness, especially in this weather. Help them, share with them the warmth of your heart and they will be thankful to you for the rest of their life,” CNN Türk reported Ocal as saying.

​