Giant Plastic Elephant Emerges in Russian City of Arkhangelsk (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The animal carcass was made of metal structures welded together at the factory. Citizens contributed to its construction by bringing plastic bottles which later became a part of the elephant’s carcass.

However, despite the large scale of the construction, at some point, people started to doubt that the construction will ever be completed.

​The organizers of this monument in turn assured that the construction of the giant beast would be finished. They explained that the slow progress was due to the harsh northern weather and labor shortage.

Finally the New Year's miracle happened when the eight-meter tall elephant weighing 2.5 tons and consisting of 4,450 recycled bottles was completed. It now stands tall and proud in the city’s center for the viewer’s admiration.

The purpose of the construction was to enter the “Guinness Book of World Records.”

The experts will estimate the exact number of bottles used to make the elephant and the calculations will be sent to the committee of the Guinness Book of Records.

Some of the citizens were not too excited about a recycled elephant in the very heart of Arkhangelsk.

For those people the good news is that the elephant will be eventually disassembled and the bottles will be sent for recycling.