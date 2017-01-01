Register
22:21 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Panorama of the west facade of United States Supreme Court Building in Washington

    US Judge Halts ACA Abortion, Transgender Protections One Day Ahead of Activation

    © Wikipedia
    Society
    Get short URL
    08211

    A federal judge in Texas has put the kibosh on Obama administration protections for some anti-discrimination rules of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), just a day before they were to take effect.

    US District Judge Reed O'Connor issued a temporary nationwide injunction December 31 against a rule adopted by the US Health and Human Services Department that forbids discrimination in the ACA (also known as Obamacare) on the basis of "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy."

    Supporters of legal access to abortion rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, March 2, 2016, as the Court hears oral arguments in the case of Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, which deals with access to abortion
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    Trump Election May Result in Tougher Line on Abortion, Marriage Equality

    The HHS rule incorporates abortion and transgender health services into the original 2010 ACA clause intended to bar insurers from denying coverage to or charging individuals more based on sex or age.

    In his ruling, O'Connor sided with eight states, including Texas, and three Christian healthcare groups that have brought lawsuits challenging the rule because, as he explained, the "interpretation of sex discrimination pressures doctors to deliver healthcare in a manner that violates their religious freedom and thwarts their independent medical judgment…."

    He found that plaintiffs were likely to win court claims that the rule infringes on the rights of private healthcare providers under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, as he said the rule would "require them to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transitions and abortions, regardless of their contrary religious beliefs or medical judgment."

    Transgender Manabi Bandopadhay
    © Photo: Youtube/NYOOOZ TV
    India’s First Transgender Principal Resigns Alleging Non-Cooperation From Colleagues, Students

    The new policy would have violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs rule-making procedures, the judge also ruled, according to Reuters.

    Advocates disagree, saying it is unlikely anyone would seek an abortion or gender transition surgery from someone lacking experience or will.

    "Judge O'Connor's conclusion that transgender people and persons who have had abortions are somehow excepted from protection is deeply troubling, legally specious, and morally repugnant," Ezra Young, director of impact litigation at the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, told the Detroit News.

    HHS spokesperson Marjorie Connolly told Buzzfeed News, "We are disappointed by the court's decision to preliminarily enjoin certain important protections against unlawful sex discrimination in our health care system. Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act is critical to ensuring that individuals, including some of our most vulnerable populations, do not suffer discrimination in the health care and health coverage they receive."

    However, other protections covering race, disability, national origin and limited English proficiency, among others, remain in the ACA and will continue to be enforced, she noted.

    White House spokeswoman Katie Hill called the injunction a setback.

    Obamacare enrollment center
    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Trump Pick for US Health Secretary 'Will Help End Obamacare' - Texas Governor

    "Today's decision is a setback, but hopefully a temporary one, since all Americans — regardless of their sex or sexual orientation — should have access to quality, affordable health care free from discrimination," she said, Reuters reports.

    The incoming administration of Donald Trump is expected to be hostile to protections for reproductive and transgender health. The president-elect and many of his top advisers have declared themselves "pro-life."

    Texas has challenged a number of provisions of the ACA, as have other states. So far, US Supreme Court rulings in 2012 and 2015 have kept the law intact, Reuters points out.

    Related:

    Trump’s Health Secretary Nominee Well Equipped to Unravel Obamacare - US Senator
    Trump Vows to Repeal Obamacare, Reduce Healthcare Prices
    US States to Decide the Fate of Abortion, Trump Says
    Tags:
    Transgender, affordable care act, Obamacare, abortion, US Federal Court, Reed O'Connor, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok