Marathon Mom Hikes 27 Miles Through Snowy Woods to Get Help for Stranded Family

Forty-six-year-old Karen Klein was found exhausted in Grand Canyon National Park early on December 24, having covered 27 miles on foot between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning in search of assistance, AP reports.

Unbeknownst to the mother, her husband and 10-year-old son had been found Friday afternoon after they hiked to an area where they finally had cellphone service and were able to call for help, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

The family's rental car had become stuck in the snow December 22 when they tried to use an online mapping app to find an alternate route to the Grand Canyon's North Rim. The park and its access road is closed for the season.

The family decided Karen Klein would be the one to look for help, as she's a marathon runner and triathlete.

The family was taken to hospital, where they are being treated for cold exposure. Coconino County Deputy Sheriff Jim Driscoll called the happy ending to the saga a miracle.