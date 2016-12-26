Pop Singer George Michael Has Died

The singer lived in Oxfordshire, England. No suspicious circumstances have been reported, according to the BBC.

Michael first rose to stardom with Wham! and went on to have a long solo career. Over his nearly 40 years in the spotlight, he sold more than 100 million albums, the BBC reports.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist's statement read. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."