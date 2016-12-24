Register
22:55 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Social media

    Turkey Investigating 10,000 Social Media Users for Supporting Terrorism

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 4320

    Turkey is investigating 10,000 social media users suspected of supporting terrorism online and has arrested more than 1,000, the country's Interior Ministry announced December 24.

    The crackdown, which comes amid ongoing purges of those suspected of supporting this summer's coup attempt, is causing concern among rights groups and some allies. The country has formally arrested 1,656 people for supporting terrorist organizations or insulting officials over social media, the ministry said in the same announcement.

    Turkish army tanks make their way towards the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office
    Turkey Should Avoid Country's Troops 'Dragging' in Middle East Crises - Opposition Leader

    Some 10,000 are under investigation at the moment. Legal action has been taken against 3,710 people in total, with 767 released, 1,203 people released on probation and 84 still in detention, AP reports. They have been charged with provoking hatred, praising terrorist groups, spreading terrorist propaganda, declaring allegiance to terrorist groups, insulting statesmen, undermining the state and threatening the safety of citizens.

    After the failed coup attempt in July, Turkey declared a state of emergency. Since then, 100,000 people have been fired or suspended from their jobs, and the investigations continue. Despite international alarm, Ankara has said the measures are necessary given the threat it faces from Islamic terrorist groups and Kurdish militias.

    More than 150 media outlets have been shut down since the coup attempt and 140 journalists arrested, Reuters reports.

    Social media websites were shut down briefly December 22 after a video was released by Daesh that claimed to show two Turkish soldiers being burned alive. Many websites were also temporarily blocked after the December 10 explosions in Istanbul that killed dozens of police officers.

    Turkish special force police officers patrol streets after a car bomb exploded near the stadium of football club Besiktas in Istanbul on December 10, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ YASIN AKGUL
    Turkish President Announces National Mobilization Following Istanbul Attack

    The Turkish government says it does not block access to websites, Reuters reports, but instead blames outages on usage spikes. Internet watchdog groups disagree.

    December has been a tragic month in the country, as terrorists have targeted police and soldiers through car bomb attacks in Istanbul and Kayseri. Forty-four were killed in a shooting and bomb attack at Ataturk Airport in June, and 50 were killed in a suicide bombing at a wedding in August.

    Related:

    The Road to Syria Crisis Settlement Runs Through Russia, Iran, Turkey
    Operation to Retake Aleppo Conducted in Close Contact With Turkey, Iran – Shoigu
    No Justification for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Murder - EU Lawmaker
    Turkey to Build 175 Jails in 2017 as Existing Prisons Overcrowded After Coup
    Tags:
    internet, Freedom of Press, terrorism, social media, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok