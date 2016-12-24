Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack, Condition ‘Not Good’

Eyewitnesses claim Fisher received emergency CPR mid-flight. Law enforcement officials confirmed Fisher was rushed to the hospital moments after the flight landed. Her condition was “not good,” according to media reports, upon her initial hospitalization. A member of the Fisher's family said she was is in stable condition as of late Friday evening.

​World-famous for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars Trilogy and in the recent Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Fisher is also the author of five best-selling books.

She has been on a recent tour promoting her new book ‘The Princess Diarist.’