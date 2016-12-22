US Citizens' Attitude to Russia Declines to Lowest Level Since Cold War - Survey

© AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic Stoltenberg Ahead of NATO-Russia Council Says Alliance Wants No New Cold War

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The poll carried out by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs from December 16-18 among 1,005 adults across all 50 US states and the District of Columbia showed that respondents among the Democrats evaluated their attitude to Russia at 28 points, which is the second-lowest rating since the Cold War period. The approval rating among the Republicans is 35, which is also close to Cold War levels.

In June, the same survey established the attitude of the US citizens toward Russia at the average level of 40 points, eight points higher in comparison to December results.