Fear Ebola No More: Russia Starts Testing Four Ebola Vaccines on Primates

Russia May Start Testing 3 Ebola Vaccines on Primates in March – Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Four Ebola virus vaccines developed by Russian scientists are ready and being tested on primates, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova told RIA Novosti Tuesday.

“All the four vaccines are ready. Tests on primates have already begun,” she said.

The year 2014 saw a massive Ebola outbreak that started in West Africa in late 2013. Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea are the most severely hit countries. A number of Ebola cases have been registered in other parts of the world as well.

A cure for the disease does not exist as of now, with several nations, including Russia, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, working on the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, the total number of people who died from Ebola stands at about 10,000, with more than 24,000 cases of infection reported.