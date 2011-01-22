Russia's ruling party launches 'goodbyelenin' online poll

The pro-Kremlin United Russia party launched a website on Saturday announcing an online poll on the burial of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

The poll of the goodbyelenin.ru website has only one question "Do you back the idea of burying the body of Vladimir Lenin?" The question requires a "Yes" or "No" answer.

So far, a total of 288 people have cast their vote. Out of them, 74% supported the proposal of burying Lenin and 26% were against.

Lenin died on January 21, 1924, but despite his stated wish his corpse was embalmed and placed in a specially built mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square.

Over the years of Soviet rule, crowds of Soviet citizens and delegations from Communist-friendly countries visited the shrine.

However, proposals that Lenin's mummy should be removed from the heart of Moscow arose immediately after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and in the two decades since discussion of the issue traditionally flares up prior to all of the memorable dates of Lenin's life.

