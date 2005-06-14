Russian population annually falls by 600,000-850,000 people - deputy health minister

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russia has almost exhausted its demographic reserves, Deputy Health and Social Development Minister Vladimir Starodubov said.

"The demographic reserve of the population is minimal," he said.

According to him, the Russian population annually falls by 600,000-850,000 people.

The high death rate, particularly, in the second half of the 1990s, is a scourge for Russia, Starodubov said.

Cardiovascular diseases, accidents and injuries are on the top of the list of death causes.

Russia loses mainly the able-bodied population, the deputy minister said.

The difference in life expectancy of men and women is 13 years, he added.

In 2004, state expenses on medical care totaled 480 billion rubles ($17 billion). The state per capita expenses are $115-120 a year, he said.

According to official statistics, people spent 82.5 billion rubles ($2.9 billion) on medical care and 62 billion rubles ($2.1 billion) on medicines in 2004.

"The growth rate of state expenses on medical care is lower than people's incomes," Starodubov said.