RUSSIANS TURN TO HOME DESIGNERS, SHOWS MOSCOW FASHION WEEK

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The ROMIR Monitoring public opinion study center made an opinion probe at Moscow Fashion Week, April 1 through 10. A preliminary summing-up has been announced now.

58 per cent respondents said they were glad to buy clothes from Russian designers-who have to act accordingly, warn experts. The halcyon days of free creativity are gone, and it is high time to do business, remarks the Moscow-based newspaper Vedomosti.

MARKI, maiden brand clothes and accessory boutique for Russian fashion designers, opened in 2000. Another three have joined it since-Cox, Brother's Gal, and UFO, which opened last week. The posh TsUM department store, in the city's heart, started offering Maxim Chernitsov's items this year.

Many boutiques, as LeForm and Bosco di Ciliegi, intermingle Russian and Western items. Designer Sharov's endeavors are selling the best of men's garments, while Dobrokhotova, Gafina and Biryukov hold the palm for ladies', says Constantine Andrikopoulos, Bosco corporate development manager.

Bosco di Ciliegi is doing fine, and intends to start a multi-brand store early next season, to offer only Russian garments.

Western designers are now mostly for ready-to-wear, while Russians still make it a point to offer unique samples. That was the explanation Mr. Andrikopoulos offered for their newfound popularity.

Russian designers have no idea how to go in Big Biz. That's their worst problem, say experts. "We have superb designers-but they are sure they can sell at exorbitant sums, and are thoroughly wrong here. It would be much wiser to dump Western competitors with top-notch quality and creative ideas at much more reasonable prices," advises Andrei Burmatikov, Fashion Consulting Group consulting project manager.