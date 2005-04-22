CHUBAIS MURDER ATTEMPT: 3 IN CUSTODY, MORE WANTED

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Another three are wanted on the Anatoli Chubais murder attempt, of early March, in particular, son of prime suspect Vladimir Kvachkov, an informant close to case investigators said to Novosti.

He refused to specify the two others' names, saying only that one was related to a high Moscow municipal officer.

Several new suspects may come up quite soon, another person close to the investigators said to Novosti yesterday. There is ample oblique evidence of Alexander Naidenov's and Robert Yashin's complicity to the attempted murder of the UES (United Russian Power Grid) CEO.

Moscow's Basmanny district court warranted the two retired paratroopers' arrest yesterday. A confrontation, an investigation experiment and certain other actions will be held quite soon to involve Yashin and Naidenov. The latter was previously convicted for illegal storage and transportation of firearms and munitions, said our informant. The man was also among defendants on a sensational criminal case, he added without specifying the affair.

Anatoli Chubais' motorcade was booby-trapped and shot at, morning March 10, in a highway not far from his villa in the Moscow environs. He had a hair's-breadth escape.

Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov, Rtd., former General Staff officer, was detained on complicity suspicion.

The federal Prosecutor General's office launched criminal proceedings, March 28, to entrust detection to its board for essentially important cases.