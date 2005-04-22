RAMZAN KADYROV DREAMING OF KILLING AND NOT CAPTURING BASAYEV

GROZNY, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - First Vice Premier of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov claims that he intends to kill and not capture Basayev.

"I dream of killing Basayev. It is not necessary to seize him alive, Kadyrov told journalists on Friday.

He denied allegations that Basayev has been captured.

"If I had seized him, I would have trumpeted about that all over the world. I cannot understand where such rumors come from," Kadyrov said.

According to the official, the upcoming summer will be the last one for Basayev and illegal armed formations.

He stressed that the terrorists are not capable of a heavy strike any longer, but they can carry out only minor sallies. "This is their agony," the vice premier remarked.