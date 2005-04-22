ON LENIN'S 135th BIRTHDAY COMMUNISTS COME TO RED SQUARE

MOSCOW, April 22. (RIA Novosti's Nikolai Makarov) - On the 135th birthday of the leader of the world proletariat, the leaders and active members of the KPRF laid wreaths and flowers to the Lenin mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow.

On Friday, a column of several hundred people, led by KPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov, marched across Red Square and laid wreaths and flowers to the Lenin mausoleum. The event passed in accordance with the traditions of the Soviet era: there were portraits of the leader and many red flags on Red Square. There was also a detachment of Young Pioneers wearing red ties, which marched across Red Square with a drummer at the head.

Despite the fact that the Mausoleum is closed on Fridays, an exception was made for the KPRF supporters so that they could come and bow to the leader.

Gennady Zyuganov congratulated those present on the anniversary of Lenin's birthday, stating that "there were no more brilliant people in the 20th century".

He made accusations against "the ruling regime", stressing that "the Soviet era was the greatest, mightiest, worthiest and most honest of all".

He declared the KPRF's intention to hold on May 9 (the 60th anniversary of V-Day) a procession from Belarussian Terminal and down Tverskaya Street. "Anyway, by tradition, thousands of people will gather at Belarussian Terminal to march down the main street," he stated. In his words, the communist party guarantees 100-percent security" during the procession.

The leaders and supporters of the All-Russian Communist Party of the Future, Working Russia and other Left-wing organizations also laid wreaths and flowers to the mausoleum. They held their events on Red Square separately from the KPRF.

On Friday, the State Duma rejected the proposal of a deputy from the KPRF to send an official delegation to lay wreaths to the Lenin mausoleum. There were 57 votes for the proposal, eight - against, with no abstentions, (the necessary number of votes being 226).

Putting this issue to vote, State Duma speaker Boris Gryzlov noted. "No one bans laying flowers, however, in this case, the point at issue is sending an official delegation, this is why the issue is being submitted to the house for discussion."