PATRIOTS OF RUSSIA PARTY CREATED

MOSCOW, April 22. (RIA Novosti) - Gennady Semigin, leader of the Patriots of Russia coalition, on Friday announced creation of a party of the same name.

He announced the news, when speaking today at the congress of patriots in Moscow. The constituent congress of the new party was secretly held on April 20: the venue and names of the activists are still unknown.

The party hopes for support to the coalition in the regions and intends to take part in all the forthcoming election campaigns, Mr. Semigin told the audience.

Yet he added that it would be extremely difficult to register the new party to take part in the 2007 parliamentary campaign.

Speaking to journalists, he outlined the new party's goals. They are quite ambitious - to get over 51% of seats in the State Duma.

Mr. Semigin named the Communist party and United Russia among the new party main rivals, against which he intends to run in regional elections next March.

So far, he does not make plans to nominate a single candidate from the coalition for presidency. "The prospect is too remote. The single candidate must have support not only from the coalition, but also from the entire [left] wing," he said.

He assured that many prominent politicians would join the party, but did not want to disclose their names too early.