MIGRATORY BIRDS MAY BRING BIRD FLU TO RUSSIA

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Birds of passage can be the reason for a bird flu epidemic in Russia, head of the veterinary supervision board of Rosselkhoznadzor (Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service) Ivan Rozhdestvenski told the press conference on Friday.

"Bird flu is a dangerous viral disease. In recent years it has traveled in West Europe and the United States, now has hit South-East Asia. Among its carriers are migratory birds, particularly wild ducks. This is why an epidemic may emerge in Russia because wild ducks migrate through our country", he said.

Rozhdestvenski spoke of the measures taken to prevent an epidemic in Russia.

"Migratory birds are being monitored and sanitary regimes are introduced at poultry farms. Among the measures to prevent a bird flu epidemic are bans and limitations on the import of products from the bird flu-hit countries", Rozhdestvenski said. "Their today's number is eleven", he said.

"We hope to avoid a epidemic this year, although the threat of it exists", he noted.