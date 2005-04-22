STATE DUMA APPROVES NEW PROCEDURE OF ELECTING DEPUTIES TO RUSSIAN PARLIAMENT

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The State Duma on Friday approved, in the third reading, a draft law on a new procedure of electing deputies to the Russian parliament.

With the necessary 226 votes, the Law on Electing Deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation was supported by 339 deputies, 84 were against, nobody abstained.

The draft law provides for the transition to the proportionate system of forming the Lower House of the Russian Parliament. In case the law comes into force, the State Duma will be formed only on the basis of party lists.

Under this law, the federal lists of the candidates are made only by political parties; the creation of election blocs is not permitted.

The draft law also says that only those federal lists of candidates will be allowed to take part in distributing the deputies' mandates, each of which received 7% and more of the voices of the constituents at the elections and on condition that the number of such lists was at least two and that in total they received more than 60% of the constituents' votes.

The preparations for and the holding of the elections will be financed from the federal budget. The election fund of a party must not top 400 million rubles ($1 = 27.71 rubles), excluding regional funds.

The Federation Council (the Upper House) will most likely consider the law, submitted by the Russian President, on the transition to a proportionate system of electing deputies to the State Duma on May 11, Yury Sharandin, the head of the Upper House committee for constitutional legislation, told RIA Novosti.

The senator underscored that there were no juridical limits for adopting this bill in the Upper House. As to political issues, they will of course be discussed in the Federation Council.

"As to our point of view, the law must be adopted, because it stimulates to a great extent the activity of political parties in Russia," Sharandin said.