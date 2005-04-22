RUSSIAN-US SEMINAR ON FIGHT AGAINST DRUG-TRAFFICKING

VLADIVOSTOK, April 22 (RIA Novosti, Anatoly Ilyukhov) - On Friday in Vladivostok, the Russian-US practical seminar "Fight against drug smuggling on river and sea transport" started with a demonstration of customs inspection procedures on board a ship.

Far Eastern Customs Office spokeswoman Natalia Malakhova told RIA Novosti that customs officers conducted the inspection using advanced equipment and technologies.

In the afternoon, the US Customs officers will conduct another practical exercise. They will demonstrate to their Russian colleagues the procedures for inspection of a 40-feet cargo container loaded with goods.

The seminar will last for a week. The Russian Federal Customs Service, US Customs and Border Protection Service organized the event.

Operatives from drug-trafficking departments of customs offices and customs posts in the Russian Far East participate in the work of the seminar.

They will not only watch the work of their American colleagues, but also try out the methods of detecting the presence of illicit drugs.

The theoretical part consists of lectures and follow-up discussions.